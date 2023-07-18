Kiara Advani's Adorable Reaction to Endorsing 25 Brands Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Hai Toh Cutie'

Actor Kiara Advani is currently basking in the praise for her performance in the film SatyaPrem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aryan. After her stellar performance, the actor has again won the audience’s hearts after her adorable response in a recent interview is going viral on Reddit. In the interview clip, she was told that she is currently the face of 25 brands and her reply has got fans appreciating the actor.

Kiara was on Film Companion’s show, FC Front Row when the interviewer informed her and the crowd in the room that the actor is currently endorsing 25 brands. Kiara gave a cheeky smile to her team seated in the crowd and said, “Good job, team!" She also stuck her tongue out and gave them a thumbs up.

Fans of the actor loved her response. One fan commented, “She is everywhere yet doesn’t feel over exposed. Maybe it’s bc her pr doesn’t shove her down our throats." Another fan replied to the comment by saying, “She’s not an obnoxious person, I think that helps." A third fan wrote, “Hai toh cutie."

While one fan called her a “fresh face", another shared a picture of Kiara holding a cat from a recent brand campaign and called it ‘the cutest!’

In the interview, Kiara also shared that she has some new projects lined up that she is not allowed to talk about yet. The actor is said to star in the spy action film War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. This will be the sixth film in the Yash Raj Films Spy-verse and is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

She is currently shooting for Vijay Lalwani’s heist thriller Lamb which will also star Mohit Raina. Produced by Niraj Kothari and Sarita A. Tanwar, the film is scheduled to release next year.