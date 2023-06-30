Kiara Advani's Bold Orgasm Scene Trends On Twitter Amid Lust Stories 2 Release, Video Goes Viral

Lust Stories 2, which was released on June 29, has been grabbing a lot of attention from all corners. It has been continuously trending on Twitter as it is flooded with scenes and dialogues from the second season. Amid this actress Kiara Advani’s most famous scene from season 1 has also gone viral on the internet. Lust Stories 1 was released in 2018 and the actress was featured in Karan Johar’s story. Vicky Kaushal was also seen with her.

The story was about a newly married woman who is not satisfied with her husband. So, she takes the help of self-pleasure using a toy. Talking about the video which is trending shows Kiara trying a vibrator and at the same time her mother-in-law calls her and she left the remote in the room. She went outside but then suddenly a child gets the remote and what happens next is the main story. She is seen suddenly enjoying but at the same time feeling embarrassed also. Reportedly, Kiara was badly trolled during the release of the Lust stories 1.

Watch the video here:

The first season of Lust Stories included Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Jaideep Ahalwat, Bhumi Pednekar, Monisha Koirala, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Neil Bhoopalam.

Talking about Lust Stories 2, the anthology featured an ensemble cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra in main roles. The four stories are directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkana Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh.

Recently, Kajol, who plays a pivotal part in the anthology, shared her views on normalising the concept of female pleasure. She said, “At one point in time as a society, we were very open about it. It was part of our ancient texts and our education. We later closed ourselves off from it. But at the end of the day, it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without. I think it needs to be normalised the same way that we’ve normalised eating and drinking. It’s really a question of making it a part of the conversation rather than closing it off. Trying not to talk about it gives it all the more attention and focus."

On the work front, Kiara Advani’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha co starring Kartik Aaryan has released. The film has received a positive response from the fans.