Kiara Advani's No-Makeup Look Goes Viral As She Jets Off To Vacay With Sidharth Malhotra; Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Monday were spotted at the airport as they head for a vacation. The power couple grabbed attention with their relaxed and casual fashion choices. However, fans were going gaga over Kiara’s no-makeup look and praised her for her flaunting natural beauty.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Kiara wearing a blue colour joggers pants and a tee while Sidharth also kept it comfy in a black tee and white trousers. Both posed for shutterbugs. However, Kiara looks like gave a miss to makeup and flaunted her blemish-free skin. She was glowing which grabbed fans’ attention. In no time they were seen commenting and complimenting her looks. One of the fans wrote, “I love them… perfect couple.” And another wrote, “This song and that pair.” Well, the couple has not revealed where they are off for a vacation.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kiara Advani is currently basking under the success of her recently released film SatyaPrem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The romantic drama has impressed fans and they have been showering a lot of love on the film. Satyaprem Ki Katha has been earning rave reviews and the box numbers are proof. The film witnessed tremendous acceptance across all age groups and families, resulting in great word of mouth ensuring solid upwards growth. Opened with the collection of 9.25 Cr. on day 1, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film collected 7 Cr. on day 2, which was further followed by day 3 Saturday with its collection of 10.10 Cr., while it continued the rise in its collection on day 4 Sunday with 12.15 Cr.

While Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He will be next seen in Yodha which is all set to release on December 15, clashing with Katrina Kaif starrer Merry Christmas.