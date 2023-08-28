Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan Spotted Together After 6 Years After Alleged Tiff

Actress-politician Sumalatha celebrated her 60th birthday yesterday, on August 27. Celebrities from the film industry attended her party. The celebration was held in a grand manner and was a star-studded affair. Celebrities including Rockline Venkatesh, Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, Pramod Shetty and Mahesh were present at the event. As per reports, the birthday celebration was going on until late at night, around 3 a.m. What caught everyone’s attention was actors Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan Tugudeepa. The duo were seen sharing the same space after almost 6 years. After they were spotted together, fans were curious to know whether their alleged rivalry has come to an end now. Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan were also seen posing for the paps. Clips of them together went viral on social media. When Sumalatha was asked about this, she stated, ‘’This is our personal programme and they will not be treated differently. They are like everyone else in the family, and this is a personal matter. I would like not to talk about this’’.

When Rakshit Shetty was asked to comment about this, he stated that this is a good development for the film industry; and it’s a pleasure to see Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan together. He also mentioned that he is happy with this reunion.

Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan’s followers are also waiting for their collaboration on screen after this. Fans are eagerly waiting to see them together at public events more often.

Earlier, it was believed that the duo shared a special bond. Later in 2017, both of them unfollowed each other on Twitter. Darshan claimed that they were just actors working in the same industry, and nothing more.

As per reports, the rivalry between them was said to be because Kiccha Sudeep’s father had reportedly received several abusive voice messages from Darshan’s family members. Later on, Darshan’s wife made it clear that the messages were not sent from their family. Following this, Kiccha Sudeep, without any clarification, unfollowed Darshan from his Twitter account.