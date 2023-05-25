Kiccha Sudeep Joins Hands With Producer Kalaippuli Thanu For His Next; Watch The Glimpse

Kiccha Sudeep, who was seen campaigning during the Karnataka Assembly elections for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the past month, announced his next project on Wednesday. Sudeep is set to collaborate with ace Tamil producer Kalaippuli Thanu for the tentatively titled film Kiccha 46. The producer shared a glimpse of Kiccha 46 on social media.

The Kiccha 46 glimpse opens with the countdown and within seconds, Sudeep’s car can be seen entering the film set. In the monochrome video, producer Kalaippuli Thanu enters Sudeep’s Vanity Van and meets him. In the next frame, Sudeep can be seen sitting in front of the mirror in his vanity van, shirtless looking at himself closely.

The text at the end of the glimpse reads: “Stepping into the new world of…? See you all with the teaser.”

“We’re proud and happy to work with Baadshah Kiccha Sudeep. Stay tuned for more updates Kiccha 46,” the producer wrote in the tweet.

We’re proud and happy to work with Baadshah @KicchaSudeep. Stay tuned for more updates #Kiccha46https://t.co/CA2AhlT2n1— Kalaippuli S Thanu (@theVcreations) May 24, 2023

Sudeep re-shared the tweet and wrote, “Pleasure is mine Thanu sir and V Creation. Thank you team for a wonderful time on set during the teaser shoot. Looking forward to seeing the first cut asap.”

Pleasure is mine #Thanu sir and @theVcreationsThank you team for a wonderful time on set during the teaser shoot.Looking forward to seeing the first cut asap. https://t.co/1G1f4Q7SIJ— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 24, 2023

Soon after the glimpse of Kiccha 46 was unveiled, India Today reported that the film is being directed by debutant director Vijay Karthikeyan. According to the sources of the media house, the storyline of the film is simply extraordinary. “Sudeep spent a week with the director listening to the script and discussing aspects of it," said the source.

The source also shared that the star cast is being finalized and the production of the film will begin in June.

Last month, Kiccha Sudeep shared that he has three projects in his pipeline and the promo shoot for one of them was said to be filmed on May 22 and will be launched on June 1. The fans are now hoping for the teaser of Kiccha 46.