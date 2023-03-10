Kichcha Sudeep is all set for his upcoming pan-India release film Kabzaa featuring Upendra in the lead. The actor is essaying the role of an antagonist in the film. Well, it is not the first time, when the audience will witness Kichcha Sudeep in a negative role. The actor has given some stellar performances as a villain in the past years. The Kabzaa team is on a promotional spree to Mumbai, where he has opened up about choosing negative roles and shared that he does them for emotional reasons.

In a report by Pinkvilla, Sudeep shared that he has done negative roles for emotional reasons. He mentioned that Salman Khan called him for Dabangg 3, SS Rajamouli for Eega/Makkhi and now R Chandru for Kabzaa.

“At times I wonder that I played to extremes - beaten by a fly in Eega and Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. When people feel your presence will make a difference to the story, you do it to bring happiness. It’s time for collaboration and not just about the hero or villain,” he added.

Kichcha Sudeep’s negative performances have been adored by his fans and the cinephiles. This will be the third time when he will be playing the role of a villain.

Speaking about Kabzaa, it is slated to hit the theatres on March 17. It is likely to be released in seven languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, and Oriya. The trailer of the film was launched by Amitabh Bachchan a few days ago. Its strong cinematography and soundtrack promise grandeur and entertainment.

The storyline of Kabzaa revolves around the life of South Indian underworld lord Bhargav, who ruled supreme during the colonial era.

Apart from Kichcha Sudeep and Upendra, Shriya Saran is the female lead. The film has a stellar star cast including Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas, Kamraj, Jagapathi Babu, and Danish Akhtar Saifi in prominent roles. The high-octane film has been directed by R Chandru while the music has been scored by Ravi Basrur. Kabazaa is presented by MTB Nagaraj and R Chandru is bankrolling it under his home banner Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises.

