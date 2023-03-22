Kiccha Sudeep directorial Veera Madakari, which is a remake of the Telugu film Vikramarkudu, has clocked 14 years of its release on March 20. Veera Madakari was a hit at the box office. Fans opined that Kiccha followed the Telugu version faithfully. The result was an excellent remake, which was well-received by his fans. Many say this film proved Kiccha’s mettle as an accomplished director as well as an actor. Keep reading this space to know more about Veera Madakari and what fans loved most about this film.

Veera Madakari narrates the story of Sathyaraju (Kiccha), who resembles a police officer Madakari (Kiccha in a dual role). In an unfortunate turn of events, Madakari is murdered by a goon named Babji (Gopinath Bhat). Sathyaraju not only adopts Madakari’s daughter after his death but even takes his place as a police officer. His mission is to finish the evil Babji. The storyline, filled with riveting twists and turns, was an instant hit with the audience. According to The New Indian Express, cinematographer Sri Venkat was appreciated for capturing the frames with perfection. MM Keeravani’s music was also one of the major highlights of this film.

Cine buffs felt that the biggest credit for making Veera Madakari a success goes to Kiccha. According to the audience, it is quite difficult to direct a remake of a film, especially if it is a blockbuster one. Directors have to live up to the expectations of the original version. They said that Kiccha has done that easily and came up with a film which entertained the audience.

Kichcha became the recipient of the Suvarna Film Awards under the favourite hero category for this film. Apart from Kiccha, Jerusha Durga Christopher won the Innovative Film Award under the Best Child Actor category. Veera Madakari became Ragini Dwivedi’s debut film and she also won the Suvarna Film Award under the best debut actress category. Made on a budget of Rs 4 crore, Veera Madakari was declared a hit at the box office with a gross collection of Rs 8 crore. The film thrived at the box office for 100 days.

