Kiccha Sudeep To Direct A Film After 10 Years And It's Titled...

Kiccha Sudeep is one of the most popular stars in the Kannada film industry. He has had a fantastic career and enjoys a massive fan following in South India. He is known for his action-packed performances and people flock to theatres in big numbers to watch his films. On Saturday, September 2, the Kannada actor is celebrating his 50th birthday, and his fans have flooded social media with their birthday wishes. Ahead of his birthday, Kiccha Sudeep announced an important piece of news regarding his upcoming film.

Kiccha shared that he would be donning the hat of a director after 10 years. The actor is all set to star in KRG Studios’ next pan-India film, which is tentatively titled King Kichcha, or KK. He will also be directing the highly anticipated collaboration between the actor and the production house. Sudeep’s last directorial was Maanikya, which was the remake of the Telugu film Mirchi. KK will be the seventh directorial venture by the actor.

The official announcement of the project was made by KRG Studios on Twitter. They uploaded a motion poster of the film and captioned it, “Kiccha Sudeep Sir delivers us a double whammy, and we’re absolutely thrilled, honoured and grateful. Get ready to get rocked. #KKtheFilm #KRGStudiosnumber6 #kicchasudeepa @KicchaSudeep @Karthik1423 @yogigraj."

The announcement video for the film reveals that the project will be a gangster drama with a crown and gun on the KK logo. At the end of the video, it is revealed that the film will commence its shoot in 2024. The film will be produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj.

As soon as the announcement of his next directorial venture was made, the hype for the film started on social media. The fans are expecting another powerful performance by the actor in KK.

Earlier, Kiccha Sudeep had made the official announcement of #Kichcha46, which is now titled Max. The teaser for the film was also released and has created a storm among his fans. As of now, there has been no official announcement by the makers regarding the release date of the film.