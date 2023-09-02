Kiccha Sudeep's Fans Flock To Bengaluru's Nandi Link Grounds To Celebrate His 50th Birthday

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep is celebrating his 50th birthday on Saturday and is receiving wishes from his colleagues in the entertainment industry and his fans as well. His birthday celebrations started at 12 AM onwards in a grand manner at Nandi Link Grounds, Mysore Road, Bengaluru. Fans flocked to the venue in huge numbers to witness the event.

Kiccha’s family, including his wife Priya Sudeep and daughter Sanvi Sudeep, were also present at the event. Sanvi enjoyed every bit of the function and clicked a selfie as well with the fans of his father.

Many other important names like the players of the Celebrity Cricket League also joined the birthday celebrations. They included Rajeev Hanu, one of the star cricket players, in the cricket team Karnataka Bulldozers. Pradeep (vice-captain of Karnataka Bulldozers) and Prathap Narayan, another team member also graced the occasion. For those, who don’t know, Kiccha is the captain of the team Karnataka Bulldozers.

Other important guests who arrived at the event were Kannada actress Divya Uruduga and her rumoured partner Aravind KP. The event became even more special when Srujan Lokesh, one of Kiccha’s best friends, also joined the occasion and enjoyed it a lot. The birthday celebrations were not limited to the Nandi Link Grounds. Kiccha also greeted his fans at his residence located at JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

The actor’s birthday initially courted controversy as his neighbours were reluctant to the idea of a large-scale celebration. They raised concerns over the disturbances and reportedly, due to this reason, Kiccha shifted the birthday celebrations venue to the Nandi Link Grounds.

Kiccha Sudeep is currently at the pinnacle of his career and enjoying widespread success. He made his debut in acting on television by playing the role of a supporting actor. He made his foray into Kannada films as an actor in the movie Thaayavva directed by V Umakanth. Kiccha shot to fame with the 2001 film Huccha directed by Om Prakash Rao.