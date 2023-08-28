Kiccha Sudeep's Workout Pics Are Your Monday Motivation To Hit The Gym

Actor Kiccha Sudeep is currently hitting the headlines for his upcoming film Kichcha46. For the film, the actor has been following a workout routine. Recently, he shared a post which is now making a huge noise on the internet. In the post, the actor can be seen flaunting his muscles and posing for the camera in red and white striped shorts. The actor looked dashing as always.

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote in the caption, “Workout is my new happy space. A routine that has kept me calmer and focused. I have around a month before the intense final fight scene of K46, and there’s much I aim to accomplish at my workout station”.

Sometime back in April, the actor mentioned taking his first-ever break. He addressed the need after the demanding VikrantRona project during the challenging COVID period and the extended BigBoss schedule. He said, “The best way to enjoy my break was to do something that made me happy. Cricket surely is a sport that relaxes me and I’m happy in that zone”. His happiness was evident while spending time with KCC and KB. He stated that the break was well-spent.

Now, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming release Kichcha46. Directed by Vijay Karthikeyan, Kichcha46 stars Kiccha Sudeep in the lead role. Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under V Creations and Kichcha Creations banners, the film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. With music composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, the cinematography of the film is handled by Shekar Chandra.

On the career front, Kiccha Sudeep is best known for films including Eega, Veera Madakari, Kempe Gowda, and Sparsha. His other notable releases include Pailwaan, The Villain, Raju Kannada Medium, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Dabangg 3, Vikrant Rona, Kabzaa, and Hebbuli Telugu. The actor has a few films in the pipeline including Kabzaa 2, Thugs of Malgudi, Billa Ranga Baashaa, and Narsanhar to name a few.

Kiccha Sudeep stands as one of the most sought-after actors in Kannada Cinema. He secured a spot on the Forbes list of India’s top 100 celebrities in 2013. His accomplishments also include winning four Filmfare Awards South and a Karnataka state award.