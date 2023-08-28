Kichcha Sudeep And Darshan Attend Actress Sumalatha's 60th Birthday Celebrations

South actress and politician Sumalatha Ambareesh celebrated her birthday yesterday August 27, along with her family and friends. The pictures from her 60th birthday bash are going viral on social media.

Many big celebrities attended the birthday party. Kichcha Sudeep and Darshan, who are known for their rivalry, were also present at the party along with Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty and Malashree. The party took place at the Star Hotel in Bangalore. Because Sudeep and Darshan were spotted together at the party, rumours of mediation are taking rounds, and Sumalatha is being reported to be the one to start it. She told the media, “When it comes to family, everyone is the same, it’s a very personal matter, I won’t talk about it."

The stars took to the stage to celebrate the birthday of the actress and politician. Sudeep and Darshan were also seen together in the photos. In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a beautiful white outfit and she is cutting the cake along with her close friends and family.

Chiranjeevi congratulated Sumalatha on her special day, through his Twitter account, “Happy 60th birthday, @sumalathaA! As you celebrate your 60th birthday, please know that you are not just a year older but a year wiser, a year stronger, and a year more loved." He further wrote that the actress has always shown grace and resilience in whatever path she chose for herself, and has always excelled in that choice. He ended the tweet with blessings, “May you lead a happy, healthy and prosperous life!! May you celebrate many many more such milestone birthdays!! And may all your dreams come true!!"

Happy 60th Birthday, @sumalathaA !! 💐💐💐👏👏👏As you celebrate your 60th birthday, please know that you are not just a year older, but a year wiser, a year stronger, and a year more loved. Be it the silver screen or the halls of politics, you have always demonstrated grace,… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 27, 2023

Sumalatha Ambareesh was born on August 27, 1963. Her acting career started at the age of 15 after she won a beauty contest in 1979. She made her debut in the film industry with the Tamil film Thisai Maariya Paravaigal in 1979. In the Kannada industry, she debuted with Ravichandra. In Telugu cinema, she started with Samajaniki Saval in 1979, and in the Malayalam industry, she debuted with Moorkhan in 1980.