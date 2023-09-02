Kichcha Sudeep To Reunite With Director R Chandru For Pan-India Film

As Kichcha Sudeep celebrates his birthday, exciting news has emerged that is sure to thrill his fans. Reports suggest that the South actor is in discussions to star in a pan-India film directed by the critically acclaimed filmmaker R Chandru.

Adding to the anticipation, it’s been revealed that R Chandru has presented the script to none other than V Vijayendra Prasad, the mastermind behind iconic films such as Baahubali, Baahubali 2, Magadheera, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR. Vijayendra Prasad is set to supervise the script for this forthcoming project, according to these reports.

Chandru shared that the film will feature a concept of global significance and will be released in multiple languages. RC Productions will handle the film’s production. While more details about the project are expected in the coming days, this news has already ignited excitement among fans.

The official Twitter account of filmmaker R Chandru made the exciting announcement on Kichcha Sudeep’s birthday. The tweet stated, “A Cinematic Masterpiece is coming, Supervised by V Vijayendra Prasad, Join us in celebrating Baadshah Kichcha Sudeepa’s birthday! Mission Starts Soon!"

Kichcha Sudeep and director R Chandru previously worked together on the film Kabzaa, which was released earlier this year. In the movie, Sudeep made a cameo appearance as the character Bhargav Bakshi, a police officer.

In addition to this exciting collaboration, it’s been reported that Sudeep is set to return to directing after a hiatus of nine years. The official announcement was made by the makers of the film, which is titled KK. For this project, Sudeep is teaming up with producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under their joint production banner, KRG Studios. The film’s poster features the tagline, “God Forgives, I Don’t - King Kichcha."

Producer Karthik Gowda expressed his excitement, noting that he has been a fan of Sudeep since his debut film, Huchcha and working with the actor has been a dream come true. He said, “Having him as our first major star collaboration is a moment of great pride. Sudeep directing the film is the cherry on top. It’s a double celebration for all of us."