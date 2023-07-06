Killers Of The Flower Moon Trailer Out: Leonardo DiCaprio's Crime Saga Is All About Murders And Chaos

Real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal in the second trailer of Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon. Released on Thursday, June 5, Robert De Niro’s convicted felon William Hale lies at the heart of the story with Leonardo DiCaprio as his nephew Ernest Burkhart. Set against the backdrop of the 20th century, the trailer begins with Leonardo DiCaprio’s character complimenting the skin colour of Lily Gladstone’s Mollie who later becomes his wife. The Osage Nation is then introduced with a tribe gathering where people can be seen celebrating the catchy beats of drums.

“They have the worst land possible. But they outsmarted everybody," points out Robert De Niro’s ominous character adding, “The land had oil on it." In an intense conversation, he explains to the nephew about the value of the oil which they term Black gold. Money is discussed, the kind that makes people ready to kill for, highlighting how the Osage people became the richest overnight after the discovery of oil.

Following suit is the intrusion of Native Americans and white interlopers who begin to manipulate, extort and steal Osage’s money. “This wealth should come to us," says Robert’s William against the backdrop of a massacre filled with gunshots and disastrous murders. With money flowing everywhere, Osage people come together to retaliate against the intruders on their land.

In a fierce scene, Mollie makes a promise to exact revenge, “I outta kill these white men who killed my family." Brewing amidst the events of the Western crime saga is also the tale of chaotic love between Leonardo DiCaprio and Mollie. The murderous rampage continues when a detective from Washington DC arrives to investigate the killings. A glimpse of Brendan Fraser’s corrupt attorney sharing an evil smile is seen just moments before a massive explosion that jolts the roots of Osage. “Expecting a miracle to make all this go away. You know they don’t happen anymore," says an ominous Robert to end the trailer on a villainous note. Watch the trailer here:

Based on a true story, the plot of Killers of the Flower Moon is inspired by David Granny’s 2017 book. Budding between an improbable romance, the movie centers on the discovery of oil on tribal land that kick-starts a series of inexplicable killings. The movie marks the sixth collaboration between Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released theatrically on October 20.