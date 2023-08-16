Kim Kardashian Looks Oh-So-Hot In Gold Bikini For Her ‘Nite Swim' In Puglia

Kim Kardashian’s fashion statements have all our hearts. While she is often seen making the headlines for her personal life, there is no denying that her perfect wardrobe collections inadvertently arrest our attention whenever she steps out in public. The Kardashian star has etched her name in the good books of the fashion police, flaunting her hourglass figure in body-hugging attire. But when it comes to acing the bikini game, Kim surely knows how to set the temperatures soaring. Recently, the 42-year-old treated us with a streak of pictures on Instagram in a golden bikini suit, driving away our mid-week blues.

“Nite swim in Puglia” captioned Kim Kardashian on her pictures. She donned a shimmery golden bikini, once again showing off her on-fleek curves. The bikini did a good job of complementing her sun-kissed complexion. The beauty mogul sported her quintessential minimal makeup. A shade of nude lipstick, golden-brown eyeshadow, long eyelashes, and blushed cheeks were enough to accentuate her look further. Kim opted for open, wavy tresses, striking a bunch of alluring poses for the clicks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In the first picture, Kim Kardashian struck a pose with her hands behind her head, exhibiting model-like expressions, inside a swimming pool. In a few other snaps, the glamorous lady was seen enjoying a fun bicycle ride, a big smile on her face. The third-last photo captured Kim, scrolling through her cellphone. All-in-all it seemed that Kim was having a blast in Pugulia.

As is evident, the pictures drew plenty of comments from social media users, Many floored Kim Kardashian’s golden bikini avatar pictures with compliments. While one user called her an “Armenian Barbie” another labeled her as “such a baddie.”

Kim Kardashian, for the first time, will feature in a fell-fledged acting role in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk-created anthology show American Horror Story: Delicate (AHS). Television channel FX recently released a new teaser announcing the commencement of AHS’s 12th season featuring Kim, Cara Delevingne, and Emma Roberts in titular roles.