Kim Kardashian Unveils Stunning ‘Unfiltered’ Look In New Instagram Pic, Fans Say 'So Beautiful'

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian's day was eventful as she visited her dentist on Tuesday. But what stole the limelight was her ever-ready selfie face. She ditched makeup while clicking a photograph of herself while sitting in the dentist's chair and fans are loving it. She shared the filter-free selfie on Instagram alongside a teeth emoticon. In the photo, Kim Kardashian poses for a quick snap in what appears to be a black hoodie. With seemingly no makeup, the SKIMS mogul has her hair tied into a tight high braided ponytail.

Take a look at the selfie here:

Within hours the selfie amassed over eight lakh likes on the photo-sharing application but what remained the hot topic of discussion in the comment section was the diva’s filter-free face. A user wrote, “Yes, an unfiltered selfie,” another asked, “What happened to your skin?” One user joked, “This is what I think I look like in the dentist's chair except I don’t.” Meanwhile, another added, “Nice to see Kim’s skin without makeup or a filter.”

The selfie comes at a time when a source close to the SKIMS mogul reportedly told People that Kim Kardashian feels ready to date again. The 42-year-old mother of four is reportedly asking her close friends to set her up with someone. Kim wishes it will be better if her new partner is someone outside Hollywood. The insider reportedly highlighted that she took a break from dating after calling it quits with Pete Davidson.

Seemingly, Kim has many things that are going happily for her and she wishes to share it all with a potential partner. It was back in August last year when Kim parted ways with Davidson after 9 months of dating. It was speculated that the duo’s hectic work schedules were the main reason behind the split.

The SKIMS founder is the mother to 9-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm. She divorced rapper Kanye West after the latter’s public outburst during his presidential campaign. The separation has been highly publicized in the media owing to West’s constant online attacks aimed at the beauty mogul. However, the duo is now co-parenting their children.

