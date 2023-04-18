Kim Seon-ho Announces Acting Comeback, Turns Mysterious Pursuer For Debut Film The Childe

Kim Seon-ho is all set to make his return to acting with The Childe, which also marks his debut on the big screen. So far, the star has only featured in K-dramas and a couple of variety shows. Hence, The Childe has already piqued much interest from his fandom. Now, the makers of the movie have unveiled a brand new poster of Kim Seon-ho that gives everyone a glimpse of his mysterious character. Moreover, the poster also confirms the premiere date of the upcoming film.

A suited-up shadowy figure of Kim Seon-ho appears to be whistling with his back to the camera and eyes seemingly set on an invisible target. The dull accents of the photo only pack on the anticipation of his mysterious role which seems to be quite villainous. With hands placed in the pockets of his trousers, the poster speaks volumes about the actor’s grit. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 솔트엔터테인먼트 (@salt_ent)

As reported by Soompi, the plot of the movie narrates the life of a boxer Marco born to a Korean father and a Filipino mother. He travels to the Philippines to locate his father but gets mixed up with people he shouldn’t have. Actor Kim Seon-ho plays the role of a nobleman, who appears in Marco’s life when the boxer struggles to make money. Seemingly, Marco’s his target, and Kim Seon-ho is determined to make his life every bit messy. The role of the struggling boxer is essayed by rookie actor Kang Tae-joo in his debut role.

Directed by Park Hoon-Jung, the movie also stars Kim Kang-woo and Go Ara in pivotal roles. The poster confirms the action-noir film is set to be theatrically released in the month of June, this year.

After the premiere of The Childe, Kim Seon-ho will once again collaborate with director Park Hoon-jung for another actioner titled Tyrant. The movie also starring Cha Seung-won and Kim Kang-woo in pivotal roles, revolves around a tyrant program whose last sample has disappeared during a delivery error. Power forces are behind to claim the program, some who even wish to destroy it. The release date of Tyrant has not been disclosed as of yet.

Kim Seon-ho rose to fame for his feature in hit K-dramas including Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Start-Up and You Drive Me Crazy.

