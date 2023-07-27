Kim Seon-Ho Might Play A Special Cameo In IU, Park Bo-Gum's Upcoming Drama: Report

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho, who recently created quite a buzz with the release of his movie Childe, is now in talks for a special cameo in IU and Park Bo-gum’s upcoming drama. It seems that the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha fame hasn’t nodded yes to the offer and is yet contemplating his decision. According to Soompi, it was Korean outlet Xportsnews that initially dropped hints of Kim Seon-ho’s special appearance in You Have Done Well. Now, a representative from the actor’s agency SALT Entertainment has confirmed Kim Seon-ho’s being approached for the role.

“Actor Kim Seon Ho received an offer to make a special appearance in ‘You Have Done Well.’ He is currently reviewing the offer positively, and the specific details are in talks," said the representative reports Soompi. Notably, the details of his role’s connection with IU and Park Bo-gum’s characters remain under wraps for now. The plot of You Have Done Well is touted to be set in the 1950s detailing a platonic love story of two youngsters born in Jeju. IU plays a rebellious Ae-soon, whereas Park Bo-gum will appear as a quiet yet strong Gwan-sik in the adventure-filled tale.

Written by Im Sang-Choon of Fight My Way fame, the Netflix original project will be helmed by director Kim Won-Seok, who is well known for his work in Sungkyunkwan Scandal, Signal, and My Mister among others. Besides IU and Park Bo-gum, You Have Done Well also stars The Legend of the Blue Sea actor Moon So-ri and Doctor Stranger’s Park Hae-Joom.

When it comes to Kim Seon-ho, the actor is well known for his essaying lead roles in dramas including Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Start-Up. While Childe marks his debut South Korean film, Kim Seon-ho is gearing up to essay yet-another action-packed role in the upcoming film Tyrant. The release date of the movie has not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, IU recently shared the screen space with actor Park Seo-Joon in Netflix’s sports-comedy film Dream. She became a household known in South Korea for her singing prowess before dwelling in the acting world. Lastly, Park Bo-gum whose last television drama series remains to be Record of Youth, rose to fame for his stints in Love in the Moonlight, Itaewon Class, and Encounter.