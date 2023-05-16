Kim Seon Ho Turns Villain In Chilling Teaser Of The Childe; Watch Here

Get ready to see a whole new side of South Korean actor and heartthrob Kim Seon Ho. Fans of addictive Korean dramas know him for his charming good-boy roles that have captured hearts worldwide. From his standout performance as the endearing Han Ji-Pyeong in Start-Up to the lovable Jung Jae-Yoon in 100 Days My Prince, Kim Seon Ho has always been the epitome of sweetness. However, brace yourself, because this talented actor is about to give you the chills with his latest big-screen debut.

Stepping out of his comfort zone, Kim Seon Ho is ready to break free from the “good boy" image that fans have adored him for and embrace the darker side of his craft. This is a cinematic journey you won’t want to miss. In his upcoming project and the first film for him, The Childe, he’s turning up the creepy dial, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats. It’s a thrilling transformation that showcases Seon Ho’s versatility and acting prowess.

The highly anticipated South Korean action-noir film, The Childe is directed by the talented Park Hoon Jung. This gripping cinematic experience brings together a stellar cast including Kim Seon Ho, Kim Kang Woo, Go Ara, and Kang Tae Joo, reported Koreaboo. The story revolves around a determined boxer, with a unique heritage of a Korean father and a Filipino mother, who embarks on a journey to Korea in search of his long-lost father. However, little does he know that this quest will throw him into a dangerous web of intrigue and peril. As he delves deeper into the mystery, he finds himself relentlessly pursued by sinister forces.

In the newly released trailer for The Childe, we catch a glimpse of the extraordinary Kim Seon Ho in the titular role. As the enigmatic nobleman, he exudes an air of mystery and intensity, leaving viewers intrigued and hungry for more.

Fans can’t contain their excitement as they eagerly await this unexpected twist in Kim Seon Ho’s career. They’re ready to see a darker, more intense side of the actor that will surely challenge his skills and captivate audiences in a whole new way. With his undeniable talent and magnetic presence, there’s no doubt that Seon Ho will deliver a performance that will leave a lasting impression.

The movie is set to hit the theatres in June.