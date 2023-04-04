Kim Sharma Deletes Social Media Posts With Leander Paes Amid Breakup Rumours?

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes’ breakup rumours are doing the rounds lately. Although the couple has not addressed it officially, it seems that the Bollywood actress has deleted some of her posts with Paes. Kim and Paes have been dating for a couple of years now and they never shied away from social media PDA. Be it their outings or their trips together, Kim never failed to share updates with Leander. But now it seems that she has removed some of the posts with him on Instagram, although not all of them.

Last year, on March 29, the actress shared a social media post with Paes to mark their 1st dating anniversary. She had written, “Happy anniversary Charles (heart emoji) 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learning. Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits – Mich.” However, the post is not available on the photo-sharing app anymore. Notably, this year, on what should have been their second anniversary, Kim did not make a post.

The couple also rang in the year 2022 together and Kim shared a post which read, “Walking into 2022 like… Happy new 12 months to all you lovelies. I want us well being of thoughts and physique and contentment in each expertise. Love and light-weight. Thank you for all of your love.”. She had shared a series of photos with Leander in which the couple can be seen twinning in white outfits as they stroll hand-in-hand. The post is not visible now.

Moreover, she seems to have deleted her birthday post for Leander which she shared last year.

Meanwhile, a source close to ETimes informed that Kim and Leander may have parted ways over commitment issues. Apparently, it was quite evident that the duo called it quits. Recently at Alannda Panday’s wedding, Kim was spotted without Leander Paes. Another big sign of their break up, according to the publication, is that the couple didn’t post or share any photos on their social media to celebrate their second dating anniversary.

