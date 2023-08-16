Kim Tae Ri, Hong Kyung To Team Up For Netflix's First Korean Animated Film 'Lost In Starlight'

Lost In Starlight, created by the Climax Studio, the same team behind Hellbound and D.P. series, is set to be Netflix’s very first animated film from Korea. The story will take audiences on a journey into the stars, narrating the tale of a special bond between two characters: astronaut Nan Young and musician Jay.

You might recognise Kim Tae Ri from the show Twenty-Five Twenty-One and movies such as Space Sweepers and Alienoid. Now, she’s stepping into the world of voice acting for the first time, taking on the role of Nan Young.

According to the film’s plot, Kim Tae Ri will give her voice to the character Nan Young. Nan Young is an astronaut chosen to be part of the fourth Mars exploration mission in the year 2050. She’s on a mission to find any clues about her scientist mother, who sadly couldn’t return to Earth due to an accident.

On the other hand, we have Hong Kyung, who you might remember from the drama Weak Hero Class 1 and the movie Innocence. He will be bringing to life the character Jay, a musician who falls in love with Nan Young. Their paths cross unexpectedly, and later, destiny brings them together again through a meaningful keepsake - a turntable that belonged to Nan Young’s mother.

Take a look at the post here:

우주인 난영과 뮤지션 제이, 세상에서 가장 먼 거리의 롱디 로맨스가 시작됩니다. 넷플릭스 애니메이션 < 이 별에 필요한 > , 김태리, 홍경 목소리 캐스팅 확정. pic.twitter.com/mWHKgWP9pE — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) August 16, 2023

If you’ve seen Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung working their magic in the horror-drama series, Revenant, in which the story revolved around the characters of a woman possessed by a demon and a detective investigating a mysterious death, then you know they already have an incredible chemistry.

With that in mind, imagine their chemistry taking centre stage in a story that leaps between Earth and Mars, full of heart-fluttering romance. The excitement is building for this cosmic love story!

Lost in Starlight’s director and writer, Han Ji-won debuted with the short film Kopi Luwak and has further created acclaimed work like Clearer than You Think and Recipe to My Daughter. She was also invited to the Sundance Film Festival for the screening of her short film, The Sea on the Day When the Magic Returns.