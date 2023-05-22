Kim Taehyung at Cannes: BTS' V Confirms Cannes Debut, BLACKPINK's Jennie To Attend on Same Day?

It’s official, BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung will be making his debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The singer took to his Instagram Stories to confirm that he will be walking the red carpet for Celine at Cannes 2023. Taehyung’s Cannes attendance confirmation comes amid reports that BLACKPINK member Jennie is also attending Cannes. Taehyung and Jennie are rumoured to be dating.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Winter Bear singer shared a series of posts to confirm that he is in the French Riviera and will be attending the festival. He shared a picture of the handwritten welcome note by Celine at Cannes followed by photos of his ‘Tae Crew’.

TAEHYUNG [thv] IG story update: pic.twitter.com/R4QGSg5ifM— thv updates (@DailylofV) May 22, 2023

thv IG Story🐯: Tae crew pic.twitter.com/aLMtvAplBM — ⁷⁹KTH FANCAM¹¹⁹- TAEHYUNG LOCKDOWN (@KTH_FanCam) May 22, 2023

Fans are thrilled to know that V will be seen at Cannes this year. Many took to Twitter and expressed their excitement.

Finally! Waiting for the best look of cannes this year — ✨AGUST DDAY IS COMING (@riyawritesa) May 22, 2023

TAEHYUNG X CELINE AT CANNES IS COMINGWE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG— Helloah (@Helloah3) May 22, 2023

TAEHYUNG ABOUT TO EAT UP CANNES— Huss ⁷ ✨ (@HussGotJams) May 22, 2023

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Jennie of BLACKPINK will be walking the red carpet at Cannes 2023 on the same day as Taehyung, May 22. The K-pop idol, who will be seen in the international series The Idol with The Weeknd, will also be making her Cannes debut.

top videos

Taehyung and Jennie’s Cannes appearances are taking place amid rumours of them dating. Last week, photos and a video went viral claiming to feature V and Jennie on a date in Paris. Taehyung and Jennie were allegedly caught holding hands while on a stroll in Paris. French journalist Amar Taoualit shared the footage of the two K-pop celebrities walking in Paris on his TikTok. He confirmed to fans that the duo in the video was indeed Jennie and V.

Hours after the photos went viral, Big Hit Music and YG Entertainment issued statements in which they neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. In a statement to Sports Seoul, HYBE and YG Entertainment both said, “It is difficult to check [regarding this matter].”