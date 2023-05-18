Kim Taehyung, Jennie Dating Rumours: BTS, BLACKPINK Agencies BREAK Silence on Viral Paris Photos

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie dating rumours: Big Hit Music and YG Entertainment have finally reacted to alleged romantic photos of BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Jennie. On Thursday, fans of both K-pop groups — ARMY and BLINKS — were in shock after they saw photos and videos of two people resembling Taehyung and Jennie out on a date and holding hands.

Hours after the photos went viral, Big Hit Music and YG Entertainment issued statements in which they neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. In a statement to Sports Seoul, HYBE and YG Entertainment both said, “It is difficult to check [regarding this matter].”

THE WAY HE STRONGLY STOPPED HER FROM SWINGING THEIR HANDS SCREAMS POSSESSIVE BOYFRIEND 😱😱 #taennie #jennie #taehyung pic.twitter.com/N07hl9XiWD— only taennie {polina} 17/05 (@youmytaennie) May 17, 2023

Earlier in the day, Taehyung and Jennie were allegedly caught holding hands while on a stroll in Paris. French journalist Amar Taoualit shared the footage of the two K-pop celebrities walking in Paris on his TikTok. He confirmed to fans that the duo in the video was indeed Jennie and V. The photos have taken the internet by storm.

top videos

This is not the first time that Taehyung and Jennie are subjected to dating rumours. Last October, it was claimed that the BTS singer and the BLACKPINK member were spotted in Jiju Island by themselves. The events took a dark turn after Jennie’s cloud account was allegedly hacked and multiple personal photos were leaked online. YG Ent had took legal route to take action against the leaker.

At the time, BTS singer V’s agency HYBE had issued a statement reacting to the dating rumours. The agency said they’ve filed ‘additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation.’ “We have found multiple defamation postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside of Korea. We also have found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumour on multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings," the agency added.