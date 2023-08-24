King of Kotha FIRST Review Out: Dulquer Salmaan Delivers 'Perfect Action Entertainer'

Malayalam film King of Kotha has finally released and the Onam release is getting much love from fans. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead while he shared the screen with Aishwarya Lekshmi and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The film is directed by Abhilash Joshiy and has been produced by Dulquer. The first show took place at 7:30 am and fans have given their seal of approval to the film. A fan took to X, previously known as Twitter, to pen a lengthy King of Kotha review.

“The perfect action entertainer package from @dulQuer to his beloved fans after so many years of wait . Dulquer Salmaan’s unseen massive character gonna make you goosebumps and in some scene he looks like f*kng lion with those long hair and roughly voice Nimish Ravi again proves his talented cinematography skills in this movie. @JxBe served us a different kind of stylish massive background score for this movie is something special," an X user, who goes by the handle @Ameen__Xo.

“The fight sequences is a tribute from Dulquer for his Fandoms and his vengeance violence fight gonna make theater’s into another level fr. Abhilash Joshy’s debut directorial gonna make more benchmarks in BOX OFFICE and also new achievements for the movie. I’m so happy for witnessing his ambitious movies with him," the user said.

Check out other reviews:

#KingOfKotha : A Paisa vasool entertainer with good amount of mass entertainment and a charming @dulQuer at the centreNothing new in the storyline but the treatment and the making works. Superb performances from Shabeer and Nyla.A sure winner at the box office#KingOfKotha pic.twitter.com/w5SJyhpm7l— Bhanu Karthik (@Bhanu_1207) August 24, 2023

#KingOfKotha - A Well Made Entertainer With An Excellent Dulquer Carrying the Movie Wholely well supported by Shabeer and Nyla Usha. Nothing New about the story line which we have already seen in many movies of its kind. Fight Sequences where well choreographed. BGM was good pic.twitter.com/9wigrxmqS3— Kollywood Cinema ™️ (@Kollywoodsnaps) August 24, 2023

#KingOfKotha: Massive Hit Loaded. Buckle up for non-stop #DulquerSalmaan show. Good mass moments, loud but energetic background music, #Kalapakkaara is claps worthy on big screen, good performances by #NylaUsha and Shabeer. Worth a theatre visit. pic.twitter.com/xm3lvcG4Kz— Plumeria Movies (@plumeriamovies) August 24, 2023

However, trade expert Manobala V was disappointed with the storyline. “#KingOfKotha King of DISAPPOINTMENT. Struggled to maintain interest in the convoluted and disjointed storyline. Ultimately faltered and failed to leave a lasting impression," he wrote. But he praised Dulquer. “#DulquerSalmaan & BGM fab," he said.

