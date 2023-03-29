KinnPorsche Fame Mile and Apo Land In Mumbai, Greeted By Screaming Fans at Airport; Watch Video

Thai series KinnPorsche fame Phakphum Romsaithong (also known as Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (also known as Apo) arrived in Mumbai early Wednesday. The actors are visiting the city of dreams to be a part of the star-studded Dior Women Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear show that will be hosted at the Gateway of India. Visuals of the BL drama fame stars stepping outside the airport premises have surfaced online. Footage shows how fans in large numbers flocked outside the airport to grandly welcome the Thai stars in India. As soon as Mile and Apo saw the crowd waiting, they waved back and greeted them with warm smiles.

While one wore a multi-coloured zipper, another opted for a beige sweatshirt with crumpled-neck detailing. But what stole the limelight was that both the actors chose stylish fanny packs to complete their style statement. The video also confirmed that security was tight at the airport to avoid any inconvenience keeping in mind the large crowd gathering. Take a look at the video here:

The Dior show is set to take place on Thursday, March 30. According to a report by Pinkvilla, a send-off event for the Thai actors was organised at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand on March 28. The announcement of the event was shared on social media by the production company Be On Cloud. Besides this, reports also claim that Mile and Apo expressed their excitement about visiting Mumbai via their respective social media handles.

Previously, Mile was invited to the Dior Men’s Winter 2023-2024 show which was graced by the likes of BTS members J-Hope, and Jimin, among others. Likewise, Apo attended the grand opening of the Dior Taipei 101 flagship store as a special guest back in January and also made an appearance at the brand’s show during Paris Fashion Week.

The fame of Mile and Apo catapulted globally ever since they played the titular role in the Thai television series KinnPorche. The 14-episode long show chronicles the life of Porche who is desperate to gather money for taking care of his younger brother. He finds himself drawn to the underworld after his path crosses with Kinn, which also becomes the inception of their steamy love story.

