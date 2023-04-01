Kiran Mane Shares A Memory With Amruta Subhash During Theatre Rehearsal

Bigg Boss fame Kiran Mane needs no introduction. The actor loves to keep his fans posted by sharing snippets from his daily life. Now, the actor has shared a major throwback moment featuring himself and actress Amruta Subhash. The pic was clicked during a theatre play. Kiran Mane has attached an elaborate caption to the post. Oh, and, the pic includes a rat too.

He wrote “This was quite an ‘odd’ response to what started in the scene. Amrut and I both got a little bit conscious. But the rat did not leave. Reflexively checked our clothes first! Hush!! was fine So what happened???”

Kiran added that moments later they spotted a rat on the stage. Initially, everyone was worried and wondered where the rat came from. Later, they found out that the rat was eyeing for the food kept on the table.

Kiran Mane added, “Since the scene was also in a ‘light’ mood, the time flew by and the play went on brilliantly.. But it is true that at that time Amruta and I both had stomach aches. !!”

Fans also laughed at the incident shared by him on Instagram. A person suggested, “Rather than writing you can actually shoot a video and upload it. This will make such hilarious incidents interesting for us to hear.” Another wrote, “I could relate! Usually, a theatre green room is not that good. Hence rats are a common sight on the stage”.

Kiran Mane will reportedly work in a project helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

