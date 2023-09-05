Kiran Rathod, The Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Contestant, Is a Cousin Of This Bollywood Diva

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular TV reality shows. It is famous for its controversies. It is being made in various languages like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Marathi. Every year, various celebrities from the film and television world participate in the show. Now, there has been an update regarding the seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Reportedly, the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu premiered on September 3. The final contestants were revealed at its premiere; since then, there has been a lot of hype around the show among the viewers. One contestant’s name has been making the rounds on the show. She is none other than actress Kiran Rathod. As per reports, Kiran Rathod is the cousin of popular Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. She will be competing with the rest of the contestants in the house to win the trophy.

Kiran Rathod is a popular Indian actress and model, who has worked in various films and shows across different languages like Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. She has now entered the most-talked-about show in Telugu TV, and all her fans are quite excited to see her journey on the show. She has a career that transcends regional boundaries. She made her acting debut with the Bollywood film Yaadein, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.

Kiran has a huge fan following in Kollywood industry and has left her mark in Tamil cinema too with notable performances in films such as Winner, Gemini, Villain, Muthina Kathirikai, Ambala, and many more.

Apart from Kiran, the show has other contestants like Shivaji, Shobha Shetty, Priyanka Jain, Sandeep Reddy, Shakeela and Tasty Teja.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 premiered on September 3 on Star Maa. The popular show is hosted by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. At the premiere, he was joined by actor Vijay Deverakonda, who had come to the show to promote his recently-released film, Kushi, alongside actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He was also joined by actor Naveen Polishetty, who also appeared on the show to promote his upcoming film titled Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.