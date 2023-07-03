Kirron Kher Says '2 Thappad Maarungi' To Shilpa Shetty, Badshah As They Call Her 'Sick'; Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty recently took to her Instagram handle to share that she is back as a judge on the 10th season of India’s Got Talent along with rapper Badshah and actor Kirron Kher. The trio indulged in a fun banter where Badshah called Kirron sick, while she took a dig at the rapper’s fashion choices.

In the video shared by Shilpa, Kirron says that she is sick and has a cough. Shilpa replies that if Kirron is sick, she needs to look sick or it will not be believable. She asked, “Khansi ke baad bhi itni sexy lagengi toh kaise chalega? (How does one look sexy despite being so sick? ).”

Have a look at the video:

When Kirron says she looks sick, Badshah quickly replies, “Bro, you’re sick.” Shilpa explains to Kirron that Badhash is complimenting her and says, “That’s a good thing Kirron ji, if somebody is saying sick, it means a great thing.”

Kirron jokingly says, “Do thappad maarungi (I will give you two slaps),” and Badshah wittily replies, “Then I will be sick.”

Continuing their banter, Kirron was seen making fun of Badshah’s sunglasses and said that all his glasses look the same – big. To this, the rapper replied that like how Kirron and Arjun Bijlani, the show’s host, both have two eyes and a nose, many things in the world are similar. Kirron then pointed out that sunglasses come in different styles. Badshah then added, that all sunglasses have two lenses. To this, the actor said, “Fir tu aise hi do wire laga le na, paise kharchne ki kya zarurat hai? (Then why are you spending so much money on them, use two wires).

Shilpa ends the video by saying that the audience can watch more fun banter on the new season of the reality show, available soon only on Sony TV.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from India’s Got Talent, Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in KD – The Devil. She will play the role of Satyavati in the film. The actress shared the first look of her character on the occasion of Ugadi. The film features actor Sanjay Dutt in a negative character. The movie is set in the 1970s. Shilpa also has Sukhee and Indian Police Force in the pipeline.