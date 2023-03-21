CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Kirron Kher Tests Covid-19 Positive, Shares Health Update on Social Media
1-MIN READ

Kirron Kher Tests Covid-19 Positive, Shares Health Update on Social Media

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 07:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Kirron Kher becomes the latest celebrity to get affected by Covid-19

Actress-politician Kirron Kher tested positive for covid-19 and took to social media to share her health update.

Bollywood actress turned politician Kirron Kher has tested positive for Covid-19. The veteran actress took to Twitter to share the news and give an update on her health. On March 20, she wrote on Twitter, “I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested." As soon as she shared the post, her well-wishers prayed for her speedy recovery.

One user wrote, “Plz take care. Good bless u for a quick & speedy recovery" while another user added, “Get well Soon, all the love and happiness"

Take a look:

Kirron Kher was also diagnosed with a type of blood cancer in 2021. Following several rounds of treatment, her actor-husband Anupam Kher and son Sikandar Kher updated that the actress-politician has bounced back to health. Following her recovery, she was seen in the reality show India’s Got Talent as a judge.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher tied the knot in 1985. Prior to Anupam, Kirron was married to businessman Gautam Berry.

Last year, during an interview, Anupam Kher opened up about Kirron’s diagnosis and said that her recovery was the biggest victory. He had told ETimes, “The human spirit is much more stronger than any other thing. Giving up is not an option. Because you are known, you become a role model for people."

first published:March 21, 2023, 07:17 IST
last updated:March 21, 2023, 07:17 IST
