Kishore Kumar’s Bizarre Conditions To Work With BR Chopra; Director Had To Wear Dhoti, Eat Paan In Meetings

Kishore Kumar, the legendary singer and actor, had an interesting encounter with filmmaker BR Chopra during the early days of his career. In search of work, Kishore Kumar approached BR Chopra, who agreed to give him a chance but not without placing certain conditions before him.

Desperate for a job, Kishore Kumar accepted the conditions set by BR Chopra. But, he boldly predicted that there would come a time when he would also place conditions before the renowned director. Initially, BR Chopra laughed it off, thinking it was just a playful remark. Little did he know that Kishore Kumar would turn the tables on him in the future.

As Kishore Kumar soared to great heights and became one of India’s finest and most beloved singers, every director coveted his talents. BR Chopra, too, wanted to work with him. However, he assumed that Kishore Kumar had forgotten about their previous encounter.

Seizing the opportunity for revenge, Kishore Kumar imposed several peculiar conditions on BR Chopra. BR Chopra thought of evading the conditions and willed to hike up the singer’s fees rather than accept the conditions. But, Kishore Kumar not only accepted the increased fees but also made BR Chopra agree to his unusual demands.

Among the conditions set by Kishore Kumar was that BR Chopra had to wear a dhoti when meeting him. The director also had to consume a paan prior to their meeting, ensuring that the visible red stain remained on his mouth. It was an unexpected turn of events, as BR Chopra was not accustomed to wearing a dhoti or chewing paan. But he had to acquiesce and eventually, accepted the conditions.

Kishore Kumar’s career was marked by his versatile performances in films, as well as his unforgettable songs such as Chalte Chalte, Zindagi Ek Safar, Om Shanti Om, Chookar Mere Mann Ko, Yeh Shaam Mastani, Roop Tera Mastana, and Meri Pyaari Bindu, among many others.