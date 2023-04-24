Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 3: Salman Khan Film Earns MASSIVE Rs 70 Cr on Eid Weekend

Salman Khan’s latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has set the box office on fire. The film might have had a slow start at the ticket window, but it picked up pace on Eid and how! The film is said to have collected in the range of Rs 27 crores to Rs 29 crores on day 3 of its release, according to trade experts.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also witnessed a massive jump on the second day, pushing the film’s total close to the Rs 50 crore mark. According to Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 25.75 cr. on Eid (Saturday). The film witnessed a jump of 62.87 percent. He tweeted, “Salman Khan’s superstardom is on display as #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [Eid]… Biz escalates across the board… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr. Total: Rs 41.56 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

As per early estimates, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is likely to earn around Rs 28 crores on Sunday, which will take its total nearly to Rs 70 crores.

#SalmanKhan’s superstardom is on display as #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [#Eid]… Biz escalates across the board… #SalmanKhan + #Eid = 🔥🔥🔥… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.56 cr. #India biz.The lukewarm biz at metros on Day 1 was… pic.twitter.com/q9S4q1XFGo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2023

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan released his multi-starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film marked Salman’s first Eid release on the big screen after four years. While Salman headlined the film, the Farhad Samjhi directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari.

News18’s review of the film reads: “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan doesn’t need you to put your grey matter to use and the makers are unapologetic about that. It is simplistic and run-of-the-mill and lacks novelty and even a purpose. It is sheer fluff and out-and-out popcorn entertainment. Keep your judgements and rationale aside and it might not disappoint you."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here