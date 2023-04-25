Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 4: Salman Khan Film Holds Well on Monday, Earns 9.5 Cr

After registering a massive spike in its collection on day three, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has dropped at the box office on day four. As reported by Pinkvilla, KKBKJ earned Rs 9.5 crore on its first Monday, taking its total collection in the country so far to 72 crore nett.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened at Rs 13.50 crore at the box office but saw a massive jump in its collection on day two and day three when it earned Rs 24 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively.

Reportedly, the national multiplexes on day 4 contributed Rs 3.55 crores of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s numbers. Not just this, but it has also been reported that the box office collections are coming from non-national chains including Rajhans, MovieMax, Miraj, and single-screens.

Released on April 21 i.e on the occasion of Eid, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a multi-starrer film. Besides Salman Khan, it also featured Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill in key roles. It also marked the Bollywood debuts of Shehnaaz Gill and Pala Tiwari. The film is directed by Farhad Samjhi.

Earlier, Salman Khan took to Twitter, dropped a picture of himself and thanked his fans for showring love on KKBKKJ. “Thank u for all your love n support . Thank u , really appreciate it #KBKJ," he wrote.

Thank u for all your love n support . Thank u , really appreciate it#KBKJ pic.twitter.com/08tOpfDaiW— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 23, 2023

News18’s review of the film reads, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan doesn’t need you to put your grey matter to use and the makers are unapologetic about that. It is simplistic and run-of-the-mill and lacks novelty and even a purpose. It is sheer fluff and out-and-out popcorn entertainment. Keep your judgments and rationale aside and it might not disappoint you."

