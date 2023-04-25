CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanNick JonasSamantha Ruth PrabhuSuniel ShettyKatrina Kaif
Home » Movies » Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 4: Salman Khan Film Holds Well on Monday, Earns 9.5 Cr
1-MIN READ

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 4: Salman Khan Film Holds Well on Monday, Earns 9.5 Cr

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Edited By:

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 07:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Earlier, Salman Khan also thanked his fans for showring love on KKBKKJ.

Earlier, Salman Khan also thanked his fans for showring love on KKBKKJ.

Released on April 21 i.e on the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a multi-starrer film.

After registering a massive spike in its collection on day three, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has dropped at the box office on day four. As reported by Pinkvilla, KKBKJ earned Rs 9.5 crore on its first Monday, taking its total collection in the country so far to 72 crore nett.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened at Rs 13.50 crore at the box office but saw a massive jump in its collection on day two and day three when it earned Rs 24 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively.

Reportedly, the national multiplexes on day 4 contributed Rs 3.55 crores of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s numbers. Not just this, but it has also been reported that the box office collections are coming from non-national chains including Rajhans, MovieMax, Miraj, and single-screens.

Released on April 21 i.e on the occasion of Eid, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a multi-starrer film. Besides Salman Khan, it also featured Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill in key roles. It also marked the Bollywood debuts of Shehnaaz Gill and Pala Tiwari. The film is directed by Farhad Samjhi.

Earlier, Salman Khan took to Twitter, dropped a picture of himself and thanked his fans for showring love on KKBKKJ. “Thank u for all your love n support . Thank u , really appreciate it #KBKJ," he wrote.

RELATED NEWS

News18’s review of the film reads, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan doesn’t need you to put your grey matter to use and the makers are unapologetic about that. It is simplistic and run-of-the-mill and lacks novelty and even a purpose. It is sheer fluff and out-and-out popcorn entertainment. Keep your judgments and rationale aside and it might not disappoint you."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Salman Khan
  2. bollywood
  3. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
first published:April 25, 2023, 07:16 IST
last updated:April 25, 2023, 07:16 IST