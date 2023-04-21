Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release LIVE Updates: Salman Khan's Entry Scene Draws Cheers; Film Likely to Earn Rs 100 Cr on Eid Weekend

Live now
Published By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 08:04 IST
Mumbai, India
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release LIVE Updates: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back in cinemas on Eid with his new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan, which releases today in 5700 screens worldwide. The film features Pooja Hegde, Venkantesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Ram Charan makes a cameo appearance in Yentamma song. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is expected to earn Rs 100 crores at the box office over the Eid weekend.
Salman Khan’s last full-fledged theatrical release was Dabangg 3 in 2019. The film got a lukewarm response from the audience. Read More
Fans of Salman Khan are trending ‘Eid With Bhaijaan’ on Twitter as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases in theatres.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan My Box-office Prediction.. #SalmanKhan
Opening 20 Cr
Secend Day 35
Third Day 40 Cr Weekend 95 Cr
Lifetime Collection India 250 Se 270 Cr My Opinion
Full Mass Entertainer Movie Single Screen Par Dhamaka Hoga 🔥#EidWithBhaijaan pic.twitter.com/A77PzHG8Kb
— BHAI KA FAN (@AlamAns79758352) April 20, 2023
Salman Khan’s entry scene in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is “mind-blowing” and draws loud cheers, a fan tweets.
#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan the Entry of #Salmankhan is literallymind-blowing and amazing🔥#Salmankhan bgm withthe style and swag of bhi is damn good, action+ long hair and the dashing personalty of #Salmankhan is blow your mind ❤️
Starting blockbuster🔥
— 𝐊𝐀𝐁𝐈𝐑 ♛ (@ISalman_Rules) April 21, 2023
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has a goodish buzz and it could open to at least between Rs 15 crore and Rs 18 crore, according to film trade experts. Read the full story, here.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing today in 5700 screens worldwide, which includes 4500 screens in India and 1200 screens in overseas market.
#Xclusiv… #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan *final* screen count…⭐ #India: 4500+ [16,000+ shows per day]⭐️ #Overseas: 1200+ [100+ countries]⭐️ Worldwide total: 5700+ screens.#KBKJ #SalmanKhan #Eid #Eid2023 pic.twitter.com/C6CvPWyAF9
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2023
Salman Khan was supposed to host the screening of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Thursday, a day prior to its Eid release. But it was postponed after the sudden demise of Yash Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra, on Thursday morning. The makers then rescheduled the screening of the film in the wee hours of Friday.
Shehnaaz Gill, who is making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, told us, “I’ve never told Salman Khan that I want to star opposite him in a film and I don’t plan on telling that to him ever. I feel shy even bringing it up before him.”
Salman Khan’s much-anticipated actioner-comedy ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is off to a slow start, with advance ticket sales ranging only in thousands so far.
Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out in cinemas finally! The film has been receiving mixed response from the audience. However, Salman fans are loving the movie.
I'm so happy by seeing all the review for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Manifesting this to be the biggest hit of this year Congratulations to Sid and the entire team
SIDDHARTH NIGAM WINNING HEARTS#SiddharthNigam #KBKJSN #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan
— 💎 𝐁𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐈 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍💎 (@bindumatixstan) April 12, 2023
Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a family entertainer. The film also marks Bollywood debuts of Shehnaaz and Palak. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was supposed to host the screening of the movie on Thursday, a day prior to its Eid release. But it was postponed after the sudden demise of Yash Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra, on Thursday morning. The makers then rescheduled the screening of the film in the wee hours of Friday. The screening was, however, attended by limited guests. Sajid Nadiadwala, Riteish Deshmukh, Alvira Khan, Aayush Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vinali Bhatnagar, Himesh Reshammiya among others were seen at the screening.
The excitement surrounding Salman Khan movie still remains high even after the pandemic. Salman still maintains a sizeable following, and fans still celebrate the release of his films like an annual festival.
Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here