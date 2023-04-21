Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release LIVE Updates: Salman Khan's Entry Scene Draws Cheers; Film Likely to Earn Rs 100 Cr on Eid Weekend

Read more

In 2021, Antim arrived in theatres. However, Salman didn’t play the lead role in the film. Notably, Salman Khan has a special connection with Eid. Some of Salman’s highest-grossing films have been released on Eid, and this time as well, it can turn out to be another super hit Eid release, owing to the buzz surrounding the movie.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a family entertainer. The film also marks Bollywood debuts of Shehnaaz and Palak. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was supposed to host the screening of the movie on Thursday, a day prior to its Eid release. But it was postponed after the sudden demise of Yash Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra, on Thursday morning. The makers then rescheduled the screening of the film in the wee hours of Friday. The screening was, however, attended by limited guests. Sajid Nadiadwala, Riteish Deshmukh, Alvira Khan, Aayush Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vinali Bhatnagar, Himesh Reshammiya among others were seen at the screening.

The excitement surrounding Salman Khan movie still remains high even after the pandemic. Salman still maintains a sizeable following, and fans still celebrate the release of his films like an annual festival.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here