Home » Movies » Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release LIVE Updates: Salman Khan's Entry Scene Draws Cheers; Film Likely to Earn Rs 100 Cr on Eid Weekend

Live now

Published By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 08:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan review, kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan release, kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan box office, Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer, eid 2023, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Farhad Samji, Bollywood
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie release and review; Get all the latest updates about Salman Khan film which is releasing on 4500 screens.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release LIVE Updates: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back in cinemas on Eid with his new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan, which releases today in 5700 screens worldwide. The film features Pooja Hegde, Venkantesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Ram Charan makes a cameo appearance in Yentamma song. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is expected to earn Rs 100 crores at the box office over the Eid weekend.

Salman Khan’s last full-fledged theatrical release was Dabangg 3 in 2019. The film got a lukewarm response from the audience. Read More

Apr 21, 2023 08:03 IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release LIVE: 'Eid with Bhaijaan' trends on Twitter

Fans of Salman Khan are trending ‘Eid With Bhaijaan’ on Twitter as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases in theatres.

Apr 21, 2023 07:52 IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release LIVE: Salman's entry scene draws loud cheers

Salman Khan’s entry scene in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is “mind-blowing” and draws loud cheers, a fan tweets.

Apr 21, 2023 07:47 IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release live updates: Box office prediction

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has a goodish buzz and it could open to at least between Rs 15 crore and Rs 18 crore, according to film trade experts. Read the full story, here.

Apr 21, 2023 07:42 IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan screen count

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing today in 5700 screens worldwide, which includes 4500 screens in India and 1200 screens in overseas market.

Apr 21, 2023 07:35 IST

Salman Khan reschedules Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan screening

Salman Khan was supposed to host the screening of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Thursday, a day prior to its Eid release. But it was postponed after the sudden demise of Yash Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra, on Thursday morning. The makers then rescheduled the screening of the film in the wee hours of Friday.

Apr 21, 2023 07:29 IST

Shehnaaz wants to be Salman's 'leading lady'

Shehnaaz Gill, who is making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, told us, “I’ve never told Salman Khan that I want to star opposite him in a film and I don’t plan on telling that to him ever. I feel shy even bringing it up before him.”

Apr 21, 2023 07:27 IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sees low advance ticket sales

Salman Khan’s much-anticipated actioner-comedy ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is off to a slow start, with advance ticket sales ranging only in thousands so far.

Apr 21, 2023 07:23 IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan hits theatres today

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out in cinemas finally! The film has been receiving mixed response from the audience. However, Salman fans are loving the movie.

In 2021, Antim arrived in theatres. However, Salman didn’t play the lead role in the film. Notably, Salman Khan has a special connection with Eid. Some of Salman’s highest-grossing films have been released on Eid, and this time as well, it can turn out to be another super hit Eid release, owing to the buzz surrounding the movie.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a family entertainer. The film also marks Bollywood debuts of Shehnaaz and Palak. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was supposed to host the screening of the movie on Thursday, a day prior to its Eid release. But it was postponed after the sudden demise of Yash Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra, on Thursday morning. The makers then rescheduled the screening of the film in the wee hours of Friday. The screening was, however, attended by limited guests. Sajid Nadiadwala, Riteish Deshmukh, Alvira Khan, Aayush Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vinali Bhatnagar, Himesh Reshammiya among others were seen at the screening.

The excitement surrounding Salman Khan movie still remains high even after the pandemic. Salman still maintains a sizeable following, and fans still celebrate the release of his films like an annual festival.

