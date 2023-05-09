KKK13: Shiv Thakare, Sheezan Khan and Other Contestants To Shoot In South Africa’s Jungle? Know Here

The upcoming season of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to hit the screens soon and fans are really looking forward to seeing their favourite stars and contestants take up deadly tasks. Buzz is that host Rohit Shetty along with the contestants will be shooting in South Africa’s jungle. The confirmed contestants along with Shetty will soon be seen travelling to South Africa.

According to a report in India Forums. Rohit Shetty along with his contestants will be travelling t Cape Town, South Africa, and are gearing up for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The report also stated that they will be shooting in a jungle in South Africa in the initial days of the show. Sources also revealed that all the contestants of the show will be performing the stunts for the first five days in a jungle. Reportedly, this is also the first time in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi that the contestants will be taken to a jungle for five days straight.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a highly popular stunt-based show in India that challenges its participants to face their fears and complete various adventurous tasks that are enough to send chills down your spine. The confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James.

According to ETimes, the KKK 13 contestants will be seen leaving for South Africa in the second week of May for shooting the season. Some other reports also stated that the show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. There is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel yet.

