Athiya Shetty MIA As KL Rahul Ignores Paps, Refuses To Pose In First Outing After Strip Club Controversy

Actress Athiya Shetty was missing in action as her cricketer husband KL Rahul made his first public appearance after the strip club controversy. Last month, a couple of videos went viral showing the couple partying at a strip club in the UK. The video got tongues wagging and eventually, Athiya had to clarify their stand.

Now, days after the controversy, KL Rahul was spotted out and about in Mumbai. The cricketer was spotted making his way to a restuarant while his wife Athiya was MIA. For his outing, Rahul opted for a black shirt with the sleeves rolled up, a pair of denim pants and a cap. In the video shared by Filmygyan on Instagram, the paparazzi were heard requesting him to pose for a quick picture. However, Rahul appeared to ignore them and made his way to the restaurant. Athiya was not seen in the video.

Watch the video below:

For the unversed, in a video that went last month, KL Rahul can be seen at club in London, tagged as Luxx Club. The video captures Rahul having a good time with friends, while skimpily-clad women are dancing on the tables. Netizens wasted no time in criticising Rahul for his recent cricket performances and flamboyant lifestyle.

While Rahul has chosen not to comment on the matter, Athiya had released a statement addressing the rumours through her Instagram stories. The actress has denied going to a ‘strip club’ and has claimed that the video has been misrepresented and taken out of context. She wrote, “I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it’s important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check our facts before reporting. Peace and love."