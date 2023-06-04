KL Rahul Tells Karan Johar He Didn't Like Dhadak, KWK Host Replies 'That's My Film...' | Viral Video

Cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya had tongues wagging when they appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. The episode, dubbed as one of the most memorable and spoken about episode, had Rahul and Hardik dropping jaws with their shocking confessions. While the episode featured several standout moments, there is one moment that has resurfaced online and is going viral.

In a clipping circulating on Instgram, Rahul was seen participating in a rapid fire when Karan asked him to name a film that he finds is overrated. Rahul innocently named Dhadak, adding that he didn’t like the film. “I watched Dhadak," Rahul said before Karan prompted, “You found that overrated?"

“I mean I don’t know if it was rated highly but they’ve done a good job acting wise but I didn’t like the movie that much," Rahul explained. With a deadpan expression, Karan replied to him, “Thank you, I made that film but that’s fine." A shocked Rahul replied, “Oh sh*t!" Karan calmed him down by saying, “No that’s okay."

Social media users took to the comments section and shared their reactions. “Bro didn’t even hesitated 😂" a user said, referring to Rahul’s confession. “The way he said oh s**t😂😂," another user wrote. “Don’t worry… Karan is used to of it after the kangana episode 😂" a third user joked, referring to the episode in which Kangana Ranaut appeared with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. “It was this moment that he knew he f**ked up," a fourth user wrote.

Meanwhile, Karan Johas is all set to make his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film marks his comeback as a director after six years. The film, slated to release in July, stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.