KL Rahul Turns Cheerleader For Wife Athiya Shetty As She Walks The Ramp; Calls Her ‘Stunning’

Athiya Shetty made head turns as she turned showstopper for fashion designer Anamika Khanna at the India Couture Week 2023. She has been getting a lot of praise for her looks but it was her husband KL Rahul’s reaction that caught our attention. He showed his unwavering support for his wife as she took the ramp by storm during the fashion event. The cricketer turned into a proud cheerleader for his talented wife.

Taking to his Instagram stories, KL Rahul shared her video of walking the ramp and called her ‘my stunning wife”. Athiya re-posted the clip on her Instagram and captioned it, “My whole heart (white heart emojis)." Suniel Shetty also praised his daughter and called her ‘desi girl’. Taking to her Instagram Stories, actor Ileana D’Cruz also posted a clip and wrote, “I mean this girl is just (hot face emoji) and walking for one of my fav designers @anamikakhanna.in you killed it Athu!!!" Fans were also in awe of her beauty and were seen complimenting her in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Athiya Shetty really chose the wrong industry to be in. She’s a born model.”

Take a look here:

KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23 this year in Khandala. After tying the knot, in a joint post, the couple wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love…’ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero. She also featured in Mubarakan in 2017. Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor in 2019.

Suniel Shetty once in an interview with Nikhil Kamath recalled how his daughter Athiya Shetty broke it to him that she wanted to enter the showbiz industry, “We went to Atlanta for Athiya, she saw the college, everything done, loved it, got admission. On our way back she told me at the airport ‘You know papa, I am not really happy doing this.’ I asked ‘what do you want to do?’ She said ‘I want to be in the business of films and entertainment. I said ‘Baby, it’s a lovely place, but will you be able to accept failure?’ because that is very stressful. That Friday kills me every time and it’s the anxiety that kills me, and nothing else," he shared.