Bollywood has undergone so many shifts over the last few decades. The age-old belief that stars lose their appeal once they lose their “single” status is no longer valid. Unlike the past, marriage is now an option for celebrities, and many of them saw their careers peak after marriage. Several Bollywood actors found success after their marriage and here is the list of Bollywood celebs who got lucky after marriage.

Shah Rukh Khan

The first name on the list has to be the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. After performing in numerous plays in Delhi, he moved to Mumbai as a struggling actor and went on to star in hit television shows such as Fauji and Circus. He had not had much desire to pursue an acting career in Bollywood, but whenever he tried, he was always turned down. Then he married Gauri Chibber, his girlfriend who turned out to be his lucky charm. On October 25, 1991, they got married.

After that, SRK’s career graph only went uphill. He signed his first Bollywood film, Deewana, just a few months after his marriage in 1992. He only released big hits after that including Darr, Baazigar and Anjaam, among many others.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan admitted in an interview that Sussanne changed him in more ways than one. He fully credits her with instilling several life values in him. This shift may have saved him from a jinxed period in his career marked by consecutive flops like Fiza and Mission Kashmir. After his marriage, he played the mentally challenged Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya, which changed his life. Following that he won numerous awards for his performances in films such as Jodhaa Akbar, Krrish, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Agneepath. Although the couple is no longer together, this wedding certainly turned Hrithik’s fortunes around.

Akshay Kumar

After being offered clichéd Khiladi roles for the majority of his career, Akshay Kumar turned to better roles to revive his career after his wedding. Twinkle Khanna proved to be Akshay’s lucky charm, he admitted once. In an interview, he said, “I wasn’t having that great a time in Bollywood before the ‘Lakshmi’ of my life entered my house. Before meeting her, I had 14 flops but things started looking up after Lady Luck smiled at me.” With hits like Hera Pheri, Awara Pagal Deewana and Garam Masala, he quickly became one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. He even received Filmfare nominations for his comedic roles in two films, Garam Masala and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Akshay has also become a producer through his production company, Hari Om Productions, which has helped his career skyrocket.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s story is similar to that of success post-marriage. In 2011, he married his long-time childhood friend Tahira Kashyap, which turned out to be a life-changing event for him. He worked as a VJ, TV host and radio DJ earlier. He was undoubtedly a well-known figure in the television industry. However, after his marriage, he made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor, opposite Yami Gautam. He went on to sign many hit films including Nautanki Saala! and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Amitabh Bachchan

If we go back in time a little, even Amitabh Bachchan got lucky after marriage. Mr Bachchan, who got married after Zanjeer, went on to become Bollywood’s living legend. Mr Bachchan bounced back as one of the small screen’s most famous personalities despite a career collapse due to losses in his company. He reclaimed his superstar status with performances in films such as Cheeni Kum, Paa and Mohabbatein.

Read all the Latest Movies News here