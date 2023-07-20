Know How Much Trivikram Charged For Pawan Kalyan Starrer Bro: The Avatar

Pawan Kalyan’s Bro: The Avatar is scheduled for release at the end of this month. However, the makers are currently making final preparations to ensure it reaches a broad audience. Surprisingly, even with just two weeks left until the release, it has been disclosed that the post-production tasks for the film are still unfinished. Despite having Pawan Kalyan and a screenplay by Trivikram, the movie has not generated significant excitement or interest.

Ace director Trivikram has collaborated on the screenplay of the movie directed by Samuthirakani. It’s reported that Trivikram received an astounding remuneration of Rs 20 crore for his contribution, setting a new record for screenplay and dialogue writers. This payment surpasses what many top stars and directors have received for their films.

The movie features Sai Dharam Tej and Ketika Sharma and began shooting earlier this year. Power Star Pawan Kalyan finished filming his parts in a relatively short time. The film also stars Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu in significant roles.

Trivikram and Samuthirakhani have made essential modifications to align with Pawan Kalyan’s star persona and have incorporated various elements to cater to Telugu audiences’ sensibilities.

In the movie, Pawan Kalyan’s character will have a consistent presence throughout, but he will be introduced after the first 20 minutes. Before that, the film will primarily focus on Sai Dharam Tej’s character and his life. Pawan Kalyan’s screen time in the film is around 95 minutes, suggesting that he plays a substantial role rather than just an extended cameo. The main storyline revolves around the journey and interactions between Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s characters, making them central to the narrative.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad expressed his confidence that the movie featuring Pawan Kalyan will be a massive success. He compared it to the original Tamil film Vinodaya Sitham and stated that the Telugu version is a more engaging entertainer. While acknowledging that director Samuthirakani did a commendable job in the Tamil version, he emphasized that Pawan Kalyan’s presence in the Telugu adaptation makes a significant difference. According to the producer, Pawan Kalyan’s performance and charisma throughout the film, from his entry until the end, are the game-changers that will contribute to its success.