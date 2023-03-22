Actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Divya Bharti-starrer Bobbili Raja was a huge commercial success at the box office. The on-screen chemistry of both the actors and the film’s soundtrack, composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja were its highlights. Cine buffs also appreciated the acting of Babu Mohan (Bajanappa) and Kota Srinivasa Rao (Ahobala Rao). Despite the fact that Srinivasa essayed the role of antagonist in this film, the audience developed an instant liking for him. The audience also loved the minuscule character of Babu Mohan.

Bobbili Raja was a hit, and so was Srinivasa and Mohan’s collaboration. Their partnership was so perfect, that filmmakers decided to repeat the duo for other films as well. The perfect comic timing of both actors would leave cine-goers in splits, and yearning to witness their pairing once again. One of their most remembered comedy films was Manavarali Pelli. Many were used to Mohan’s comic punches and enjoyed them to the fullest. To them, the most refreshing change was Srinivasa performing comedy with perfection. They were surprised that an actor like Srinivasa, who has mostly essayed negative roles, could perform comedy as well.

According to viewers, their hit pairing can be compared to another successful pair of actors, Rao Gopal Rao and Allu Ramalingaiah. Cine buffs feel that Babu Mohan and Srinivasa Rao’s acting and comic timing are evergreen. According to viewers, one of the highlights of the comedy scenes performed by both was the subtlety they infused into their acts. At no point, do these comedy scenes seem illogical or over-the-top to the viewers.

Bobbili Raja narrated the storyline of Rajalaxmi’s (Sumitra) son, Raja (Venkatesh). He falls in love with Rani (Divya), the daughter of Rajeswari Devi (Vanisree). Everything would have fallen in place but Rajeswari turns up against their union. How Raja decides to rebel against this decision and whether he is able to tie the knot with Rani form the core of this film.

After entertaining the audience with their acts for a long time now, both Srinivasa and Mohan have taken a sort of retirement from showbiz. Reportedly, both only act in selected films at present.

