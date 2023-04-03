Know The OTT Platforms Competing For Streaming Right Of Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 is one of India’s most anticipated films in 2023. We’ve seen how sequels from the South have broken records. First Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and then KGF: Chapter 2 have set the expectations from the Allu Arjun film sky-high. As per reports, the makers have been demanding Rs 200 crore or more for theatrical rights to the film.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, directed by Sukumar, was released in 2021. Despite the Covid-19 restrictions, the film performed exceptionally well at the box office. The Hindi version grossed over Rs 100 crore. It grossed over Rs 350 crore globally and was deemed one of the most successful films of the year. Part 2 has piqued the interest of trade experts.

Now, the news of Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2’s makers demanding a whopping Rs 200 crore over theatrical rights in all languages is spreading like wildfire. Talking about the OTT rights, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar are said to be competing for Pushpa 2’s post-theatrical streaming rights. Both are said to have made large bids. Even before the makers began production, the producers were expected to strike a deal with one of these OTT platforms.

According to some reports, the news about Pushpa 2’s theatrical rights deal is completely false. It has been learnt that the distributors are not in a hurry to acquire theatrical rights.

While fans await the first look at the film, several media reports now claim that the teaser for Pushpa 2 will be released on Allu Arjun’s birthday, April 8.

A three-minute video featuring several scenes from Pushpa 2 is expected to be released to commemorate Allu Arjun’s birthday. The film’s producers have not confirmed or denied these reports. However, the speculations have undoubtedly raised the interest of fans.

