Know What Jr NTR's Wife Lakshmi Pranathi Gifted Upasana Kamineni At Her Baby Shower

Power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are soon to embrace parenthood. The entrepreneur reportedly shared that she would deliver their first child in July. While the fandom is in a frenzy after hearing this news, the couple recently hosted a baby shower party as well and invited their family members and near and dear ones.

The baby shower seemed to be dreamy and the photos went viral on the internet. As Upasana is gearing up to welcome her child, her friends made the event extra special for her by showering her with gifts and love. The event also saw the attendance of a few celebrities out of which Ram Charan’s co-star Jr NTR’s wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, was present too. Her thoughtful and love-filled present has caught the media’s attention.

Reportedly, Upasana is good friends with Lakshmi and on this joyous occasion, the latter gave a special gift to her friend. What makes it so special is that it was handmade. The gift was a box of two different kinds of sweets which are Upasana’s favourites. Along with that she also gifted some dry fruits.

Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan tied the knot in 2012, and after almost 10 years, the couple are about to have their first child. Upasana earlier shared an official post announcing her pregnancy. The post read, “With the blessings of Shree Hanuman ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela and Shobana and Anil Kamineni.” Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

To help out his wife, Ram Charan has announced that he will take a short break for a couple of months from his films, as per reports.

