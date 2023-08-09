Koel Purie Can’t Stop Praising Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor’s Unabashed Ambition

Actress-turned-author Koel Purie who made her mark on the Hindi film industry with her debut in the 2001 film Everybody Says I’m Fine, is back on the silver screen after a long break. She will be portraying Alice Cooper in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies. Now, in an interview with HT, Koel Puri has set the spotlight on the exceptional talent and determination exhibited by star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor in the film, The Archies. The actress has also expressed her admiration for the young talents, acknowledging both their focus and the unique challenges they face due to their illustrious family backgrounds.

“They may not be that focused over a long period of time. I do not know about that, but they are extremely focused and know they have to work hard. Especially with these kids, the pressure that they have - coming from film families. (They know that) Everyone is saying ‘Oh, they just got it easy because of their last names’. They (the star kids) understand that. They understand that this is an opportunity for them and if they have to make good use of it, they have to pull themselves up. They know that and work hard for it. I love that! I love that they are unabashedly ambitious," Puri said.

The actress further highlighted that she admires their unabashed ambition and self-assuredness, and she believes there’s no shame in pursuing one’s ambitions.

On her strong connection with the star kids after collaborating on Zoya Akhtar’s film, Koel mentioned that Suhana, Agastya, Khushi, and Vedang have become good friends. Suhana will assist in launching her book in Mumbai.

When questioned about her role in the film, Koel Purie said that she will be portraying Alice Cooper, Bettie Cooper’s mother, putting to rest any speculation about her playing the onscreen parent of Suhana Khan or Agastya Nanda. She underlined the universal theme of one-sided, unrequited love that mothers often experience, a theme that Bollywood has effectively depicted.

Set against the backdrop of the 1960s, The Archies brings to life the iconic characters from Archie Comics with a cast of talented Indian actors. This cinematic experience immerses the audience in a world brimming with the vibrancy of youth, rebellious spirit, profound connections, first tastes of love, and the essence of young adulthood. Leading the way, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor take on roles that promise to captivate viewers with their performances.