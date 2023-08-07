Koi... Mil Gaya Ending: Rakesh Roshan Reveals Yash Chopra Proposed Jadoo Taking Away Rohit's Powers

It has been 20 years since Jadoo left Earth! As one of Indian cinema’s most iconic characters, Jadoo from Rakesh Roshan’s sci-fi film “Koi… Mil Gaya" (2003) continues to hold a special place in the hearts of film lovers, even two decades later.

Koi… Mil Gaya follows the story of Rohit Mehra (Hrithik Roshan), a young man with a developmental disability living with his mother Sonia (Rekha). His life takes an extraordinary turn when he unexpectedly encounters an alien named Jadoo, who grants him superpowers. Alongside this event, the movie also explores Rohit’s romantic journey with Nisha (Preity Zinta), his friend-turned-lover.

During the movie’s climax, we see Jadoo leaving Earth on a spaceship, which Rohit helped summon. As a consequence, Rohit reverts to his former self, losing all the superpowers he once had. However, after a few days, Rohit realises that Jadoo has permanently restored his extraordinary abilities.

Over the years, the film’s ending has received a lot of love and admiration. Recently, director Rakesh Roshan revealed that he opted for this particular ending from two choices, favouring the advice of Aditya Chopra over that of the legendary Yash Chopra.

During a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, celebrating the film’s 20th anniversary, Rakesh Roshan recollected that Yash Chopra favoured an ending where Jadoo takes away his powers and departs. “Yash (Chopra) uncle was in favour of the ending where he (Jadoo) takes away his powers and leaves. On the other hand, Adi (Aditya Chopra) had the conviction that the powers have come to him (Rohit), so he suggested that I keep the same ending,” the director recalled.

Koi… Mil Gaya released August 8, 2003 and rocked the box-office, paving the way for a franchise. The second instalment titled Krrish was released in 2006, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013. Both movies achieved good box-office numbers.