Kolla: Rajisha Vijayan And Priya Warrier's Thriller Gets U Certificate

Priya Prakash Varrier and Rajisha Vijayan will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming thriller, Kolla. The movie has been slated to release in the cinema halls on 9th June, and has now also received its censor certificate. The drama has been given a U certificate by the censor board. With Vinay Forrt in an important role, the project will also see Alencier, Prashant Alexander, Premprakash, Shebin Bakar, Jio Baby, and Vinod Paravoor as part of the core cast, along with others.

Made under the direction of filmmaker Sooraj Varma, the screenplay of Kolla has been penned by the writer duo Bobby and Sanjay. Financed by the production house Rajesh Productions, Lachu Rajish is the co-producer of the movie, while Ravi Mathew is the executive producer.

Kolla’s technical crew

While the songs and background score for Kolla have been composed by Shaan Rahman, Raj Vel Mohan has cranked the camera for the movie. Adding on, Arjun Ben has taken care of the film’s editing, and Raavil is the art director. In the meantime, Shebir Malavettam is the production controller for the movie, and Nikhil Varma is the sound designer.

Rajisha Vijayan’s other work commitments

Now, let us shift our focus to Rajisha Vijayan’s other work commitments. The actress is presently busy promoting her film Keeda. Helmed by filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair, Rajisha Vijayan essays the character of Radhika in the movie. She will be seen as a cyber security expert in her next, who is also a hacker. Furthermore, Sreenivasan has been roped in to play her father in the movie, who works as a public prosecutor. The venture reached the theatres on 20th May.

top videos

On the other hand, actor Vinay Forrt has some gripping movies in his kitty such as Somante Krithaav’, Aattam, and The Third Murder, along with the rest.

In the meantime, Priya Prakash Varrier has films like Bro and Yaariyan 2 lined up for release this year.