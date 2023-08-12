Konkana Sen Sharma Reveals Mom Aparna Sen's No-Watch List Included Ramayana, Mahabharat And English Shows

Konkona Sen Sharma, a versatile actress, and director, has left an indelible mark in both Hindi and Bengali cinema. With a career spanning over four decades since her debut as a child artist at the tender age of four, she continues to captivate audiences with her unique charm. Born in Kolkata in 1979 to renowned filmmaker Aparna Sen and writer-journalist Mukul Sharma, Konkona shares a close and affectionate bond with her mother.

Recently, Konkona shared a captivating aspect of her upbringing. Her mother, Aparna Sen, curiously kept her away from mainstream Hindi and Bengali films during her formative years. While a few movies like Mr. India and Masoom slipped through the cracks, Konkona was not allowed to indulge in popular American soap operas like The Bold and the Beautiful or Santa Barbara either. Ramayan and Mahabharat, the iconic Indian epics, were also on the no-watch list. Her mother, Aparna Sen, insisted that before watching any adaptations, Konkona should delve into the original stories first. This approach, she believed, nurtured her imagination and creativity.

Watch the interview here:

Konkona reflected that her mother’s unique approach broadened her worldview and nurtured an appreciation for diverse narratives and art forms. Even in literature, Aparna Sen encouraged her to explore beyond Indian books, developing a sense of exploration from a young age. Konkona acknowledged that this nurturing environment allowed her to grow with independence and self-assurance.

She further said that her unique parenting approach was not just limited to films. Even in day-to-day life, her mother treated her as an adult. While talking to Anupama Chopra during the Film Companion interview, Konkona said “I was just a kid. Even then, the way she conducted her life and brought me up… I was always given a certain space and agency of my own. So that, I think, helped me a lot.”

At the work front, Konkona appeared in the 2023 Hindi action thriller Kuttey. The premier of Netflix’s dark comedy series Soup, where she stars alongside Manoj Bajpayee, is awaited. Recently, Konkona grabbed the headlines with her directing a segment titled The Mirror in the anthology film Lust Stories 2. She was praised for her bring a realistic, taboo, and layered story on screen.

Aparna Sen, a distinguished director herself, recently premiered The Rapist, a film starring Konkona and Arjun Rampal, at the 26th Busan International Film Festival. The movie garnered exceptional praise, marking another milestone in both Konkona and Aparna Sen’s remarkable careers.