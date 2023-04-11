Konkona Sen Sharma Loves Jaya Bachchan's No-Nonsense Attitude: 'When She Scolds Paparazzi...'

Konkona Sen Sharma shares a great bond with her Laaga Chunari Mein Daag co-star Jaya Bachchan. In a recent interview, Konkona expresses how she likes the senior star’s attitude towards the paparazzi and the way she handles them. Konkona also fondly remembers what it was like to work on multiple projects with Jaya and their Bengali connection.

In many paparazzi videos, Jaya Bachchan is often seen reprimanding and scolding photographers who take pictures of her, sometimes without her consent. Konkona Sen Sharma remarks that she enjoys watching Jaya's paparazzi videos. She told ETimes, “I love her attitude, even today when she scolds the paparazzi. I love her no-nonsense attitude." Konkona adds that she admires how Jaya carries herself with dignity and grace. She says that Jaya Bachchan is “one of the gems.”

Further, during the interview, Konkona recalls their shoot days for Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and how Jaya Bachchan was protective of her. She mentions that they had all been shooting in Benaras (now Varanasi), for a long time. As it was very early in her career, this was one of her first long outdoor shoots. She says that she was homesick. Konkona adds that Jaya Bachchan, “took her under her wings. And I will always be grateful. Of course, Dada (Pradeep Sarkar) and Rani (Mukerji) were fab. But Jaya Di was special. I felt loved and protected by her warmth." The 2007 film also featured Rani Mukerji in the lead role and was directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

Konkona Sen Sharma also speaks fondly of Jaya Bachchan and her connection to Bengal. She adds that in Bengal, Jaya Bachchan is still referred to as Jaya Bhaduri, and the people are extremely proud of her.

Not just Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Konkona Sen Sharma worked with Jaya Bachchan in Rituparna Ghosh's Sunglass, which did not get a release. Konkona informs that the film had two versions, one in Hindi and the other in Bengali. Jaya played the role of her mother in the film. The actress says, “We had absolutely wonderful interactions while working on set in Kolkata with Jaya Di (Jaya Bachchan) and Ritu Da (Rituparna Ghosh). It felt like one family." Konkona states that she grew up being inspired by the veteran actress and that she has massive respect for her.

Konkona Sen Sharma is an exemplary actress and filmmaker. She has been part of many successful Hindi and Bengali films like Kadambari, Gyonar Baksho, Wake Up Sid, and Life In a Metro among others. She has also directed and written the critically acclaimed film, A Death in the Gunj. She was last seen in film Kuttey.

