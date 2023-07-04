Konkona Sen Sharma Opens Up On Bollywood’s Distorted Depiction Of Women On-Screen

Actress-director Konkona Sen Sharma is the talk of the town in Bollywood for her recent short film, The Mirror. It is a part of the anthology Lust Stories 2. The Mirror, which stars Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash in the key roles, explores the concepts of the female gaze and voyeurism. Konkona has proved her mettle in acting and direction with several other films previously as well. Her initial days in the film industry were replete with a lot of difficulties. She talked about it in an interview with Film Companion.

Konkona said, “I’ve been acting for twenty years and I’ve struggled in the early part of my career to look a certain way or to fit in. It’s great in a way because it has helped me not seek external validation. I feel we have a very narrow focus on what’s desirable and it’s nice to be able to talk about this."

Konkona further said that she had to struggle immensely to build her identity. It is because, according to Konkona, women’s bodies – depicted on-screen in Bollywood – are expected to be thin, fair, rich, and young to feel romantic/sexual. She added that there have been certain limitations in terms of how people from different economic backgrounds are portrayed.

Besides The Mirror, Konkona has also dominated the headlines for her upcoming film Metro… In Dino. Metro… In Dino has caused a tremendous buzz on social media because it is a sequel to the hit film Life In A Metro. There were reports that the makers have locked December 8 as the release date of Metro… In Dino. But now, the producers Bhushan Kumar and director Anurag Basu have come up with a fresh update that quashed all the speculations regarding the release date. This anthology will be released on the big screens on Good Friday, March 29, 2024. Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in Metro… In Dino.

Metro… In Dino will depict stories of bittersweet relationships in the modern-day scenario. Pritam, who was the music composer of Life In A Metro, will score the music of Metro… In Dino as well.