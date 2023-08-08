Konkona Sensharma Needs 'Push' To Direct Again: 'Lust Stories 2 Came to Me And I Was Forced...' | Exclusive

In 2017, Konkona Sensharma marked her directorial debut with the drama thriller, A Death In The Gunj, which went on to win her wide acclaim and accolades. And in June this year, she helmed a short titled The Mirror themed on female desire in the anthology film, Lust Stories 2. It also gained her heaps of praises. One would imagine that Konkona that would be juggling between acting and direction and that she would have already begun work on her third directorial outing.

But in an exclusive chat with News18, she reveals that she has no idea when she would be donning the hat of a filmmaker again and states that much like acting, direction also happened to her by accident. “I don’t know when I’ll direct next. I never planned to direct. I never planned it with A Death In The Gunj or The Mirror. I was lucky that these opportunities came my way. Lust Stories 2 came to me and I was forced to think of something. So, maybe I need a little push before I direct again,” she tells us with a laugh.

The 43-year-old further adds, “Direction is something that I’ll only do once in a while when I’m really happy with the way my script has shaped or there’s a specific idea that I get excited by and want to communicate. Moreover, direction is a lot of very hard work.”

As of now, she would rather focus on essaying characters onscreen especially since she’s being offered the kind of projects she always wanted to be associated with in the capacity of an actor. “But also, I’m primarily an actor. I’m very happy to act and I’m getting some really interesting roles. Nowadays, one is getting such parts. I’ve been really enjoying that,” she says.

Though Konkona agrees that the content landscape has largely changed for the better, she’s quick to add that she’s not someone who’s up-to-date with recently released shows and performances. So, does she not watch the works of her contemporaries? “I do watch some here and there. I don’t watch all because every week, something new is coming up and there’s a hype around them. Everybody is watching the same things. There’s too much content today,” she states.

The actor, who will next be seen in Soup and Metro In Dino, continues, “If two or three trusted sources have told me that something is very good, only then I watch it. I watch shows that are highly recommended and have good reviews. I’m very late in watching new things. I don’t manage to consume that much content that some of my friends consume.”

Quiz her about her the last series she watched that stayed back with her, and Konkona shares, “Speaking of Indian content, I really enjoyed Tabbar. That was a superb show. I thought it was really well-made. Even though I don’t always binge stuff, that was a series I just watched through and completed in a couple of nights because I loved it so much.”