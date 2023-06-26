Konnadi Penne Song From Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna Released

Actor and director, Dhyan Sreenivasan’s latest movie, Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna was released in theatres on May 31. It also features Aju Varghese in the lead role. The movie’s first song Konnadi Penne was released on Sunday and has been sung by none other than Dhyan Sreenivasan himself.

With this, he now has entered the music industry where his brother- Vineeth Sreenivasan has already established himself as a playback singer. The song Konnadi Penne is written by Manu Manjith while the music has been composed by Arun Muraleedharan.

Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna is written and directed by Vijesh Panathur and Unni Vellora. The Aju Varghese and Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer film is a comedy entertainer. The film is set in a village in Kannur and it revolves around the life of two youngsters. Kanan and Vidyadharan. Dhyan Sreenivasan plays the role of Kanan while Aju Varghese will play the role of Vidyadharan.

In the music video, it can be seen that Dhyan Sreenivasan is singing the song in the music studio with his colleagues. The peppy song not only makes the audience leave their chairs but also asks the singer to dance to its tunes.

The movie is produced by Vilas Kumar and Simi Murali under the banner of Cinematica Films LLP. The cinematography of the movie is done by Faisal Ali, while the editing of the movie is handled by Rathan Radhakrishnan. The cast of the movie also includes Sudheesh Calicut, Kalabavan Shajon, Sohan Sinulal, Nirmal Palazhi, Unni Raj Cheruvathur, Navas, Vallikunnu, Pragya Nagra and many other newcomers.

Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna was released in theatres on May 31. The film consists of a love story which is presented through the lens of Kannur’s social and political viewpoints.