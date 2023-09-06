CHANGE LANGUAGE
Korean Actor-Singer Sulli's Posthumous Short Film Persona To Premiere At BIFF
2-MIN READ

Korean Actor-Singer Sulli’s Posthumous Short Film Persona To Premiere At BIFF

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 17:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Persona: Sulli will also include the artist's last interview conducted in 2019. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Persona: Sulli will have its inaugural screening at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Originally envisioned as a series of five short films, its production halted in October 2019 when Sulli tragically passed away.

Mystic Story, the production company responsible for Sulli’s upcoming short film Persona: Sulli, has recently made a major announcement. According to a post on X on September 6, the production house confirmed that the highly anticipated movie is all set for its premiere later this year. Initially, there were speculations regarding the film potentially finding a platform on streaming services like Netflix. It also informs that Persona: Sulli will have its inaugural screening at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Along with this announcement, the company has also unveiled the film’s promotional poster. The story of Persona: Sulli, based on the late South Korean singer and actress, is both intriguing and poignant. Originally envisioned as a series of five short films, the films’ production halted in October 2019 when Sulli tragically passed away.

Mystic Story was forced to reimagine the project after that. At present, Persona: Sulli has been reimagined into two distinct parts: a concise feature film titled 4: Clean Island, where Sulli assumes the lead role, and a feature-length documentary film titled Dear Jinri, reports Pinkvilla.

This film carries a profound emotional weight for Sulli’s devoted fans, her friends, and her family as it includes her final interview, conducted in 2019, just before her untimely demise while working on this series. Mystic Story reportedly said that it is an opportunity for audiences to delve into the thoughts and emotions of the immensely talented and dearly missed Sulli.

According to Pinkvilla, 4: Clean Island narrates the tale of 4, an individual with aspirations to relocate to the fabled Clean Island, celebrated as one of the world’s purest places. The plot revolves around a peculiar encounter with a unique pig at an immigration checkpoint, where individuals must confess their sins to secure passage.

On the other hand, Dear Jinri, reportedly, is a full-length documentary, offering a window into the everyday concerns and reflections of Sulli, through an intimate interview format.

The initial posters for the movie portray Sulli in a red dress, looking out of the window and looking downwards.

An official from the production company talked to The Korea Herald about the anticipated movie. They said, “We wanted to show the public that Choi Jinri was a good actress and a good person through her last piece ‘Persona: Sulli’.”

Korean Actor-singer Choi Jin-ri, better known by her stage name Sulli, was born in 1994. She started her career as a child actress in 2005 and broadened her horizons by joining the popular K-pop girl group f(X) in 2009. The young Korean sensation reportedly died of suicide in 2019 at the age of 25. She reportedly suffered severe depression and faced online harassment. She was often criticised for posting topless photos of herself and openly discussing her romantic life.

Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18.
first published:September 06, 2023, 16:10 IST
last updated:September 06, 2023, 17:02 IST